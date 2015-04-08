Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC to Reissue Pipeline Survey Letters

Some landowners will soon see new letters requesting permission to survey their land for the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project.
Dominion Power says it will re-issue letters addressed from the corporation overseeing the project and not from Dominion itself.
That follows a Suffolk court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit against a landowner after it was filed by Dominion and not the Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC.
If landowners still fight the survey request after proper notification, the company will again consider legal action.
Dominion Energy Statement:
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is drafting new letters to some landowners in Virginia requesting permission to survey their properties to resolve a technical issue: the initial letter requesting permission came from Dominion Transmission Inc. (DTI) rather than the Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC (ACP). The ACP is determining how many letters need to be sent.
The Suffolk, Va., circuit court recently dismissed a lawsuit against one landowner because the notification letter came from DTI and not the ACP.
The ACP is planning to withdraw any lawsuits in Virginia where the landowners received similar letters. If the landowners do not allow surveys once they are properly notified by the ACP, the company may start legal proceedings again. Approximately 110 lawsuits were filed in Virginia state courts against landowners who steadfastly refused to allow surveys on their properties.
Dominion Transmission Inc. sent the first letters requesting permission to survey in the spring of 2014 when the pipeline was a DTI project known as the Southeast Reliability Project. Three partners – Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and AGL Resources – joined the project in September and the ACP LLC was created. The court ruled that this change required a letter from the ACP to the landowner.
Jim Norvelle
Director - Communications
Dominion Energy