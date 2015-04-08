Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC to Reissue Pipeline Survey Letters

Some landowners will soon see new letters requesting permission to survey their land for the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project.

Dominion Power says it will re-issue letters addressed from the corporation overseeing the project and not from Dominion itself.

That follows a Suffolk court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit against a landowner after it was filed by Dominion and not the Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC.

If landowners still fight the survey request after proper notification, the company will again consider legal action.

