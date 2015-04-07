Phi Kappa Psi National Expresses Outrage over Rolling Stone Apology

The fallout continues from the Columbia Journalism School review of how badly Rolling Stone erred in their story about an alleged rape at the University of Virginia.

Phi Kappa Psi national issued a statement Tuesday expressing outrage at Rolling Stone's apology. Speaking of the undergraduate members of the UVA chapter, they state "As a result of the of unfounded claims of the Rolling Stone article, their civil rights have been infringed; their characters, impugned; and the course of their education, disrupted. They were threatened with physical violence; their living quarters were vandalized; and they spent the last six months living in the shadow of flagrant falsehoods." Click here to read the full release.

Phi Kappa Psi national is now calling on Rolling Stone to hold all those involved accountable. In the statement the fraternity said, "A great deal of damage has been done without consequence to the perpetrators of this outrage."

Up to this point, the magazine has said it has no plan to fire anyone.

The Columbia Journalism School review criticized Rolling Stone for not double-checking the facts or corroborating the story with other people supposedly involved. The review states the failure encompassed reporting, editing, editorial supervision and fact-checking.

The review's authors maintain Jackie is not at fault for what happened and say the magazine blaming her after publishing the article is another major mistake in the publication's journalistic integrity.