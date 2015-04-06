Sexual Assault Counselors Concerned of Impact from Article Review

Counselors who work with survivors of sexual assault in Charlottesville fear Rolling Stone magazine's inaccurate reporting will create a culture of the girl who cried rape.

The Columbia Journalism School review wrote the magazine's failure may have "spread the idea that women invent rape allegations."

Charlottesville's Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) says the article makes people more skeptical of rape reports.

“We're going to believe survivors, that is something we do. The broader message - I have to find some hope in this - and hope that maybe because this issue is being talked about a whole lot more that there will be some positive after-effects that come from it,” said SARA Executive Director Rebecca Weybright

SARA credits the University of Virginia for working to make students safer and prevent sexual assaults.

The agency's counselors operate a 24-hour hotline for the Charlottesville community at 434-977-7273.