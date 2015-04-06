Press Conference Held on Rolling Stone Article Review

Governor McAuliffe's statement on Columbia University's Review of Rolling Stone's Campus Sexual Assault Article:

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement on Columbia University School of Journalism's review of Rolling Stone's ‘A Rape on Campus' article.

“The abject failure of accountability in journalism that led to Rolling Stone's ‘A Rape on Campus' article has done untold damage to the University of Virginia and our Commonwealth as a whole. More importantly, this false account has been an unnecessary and dangerous distraction from real efforts to combat sexual violence on our college campuses. My administration will not allow this shameful episode to stop the momentum we have built working with administrators, law enforcement, students and advocates to keep our campuses safe.”