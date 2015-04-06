Fraternity Responds to Rolling Stone Review, Legal Analyst Weighs In

Rolling Stone's bungled reporting of an alleged sexual assault at the University of Virginia left a wide path of victims, including other rape victims, UVA's reputation, and the fraternity at the center of the false allegations.

Phi Kappa Psi announced Monday they plan to pursue all available legal action against Rolling Stone (see press release below). The fraternity says Rolling Stone's "reckless reporting" ostracized them and cast their fraternity as the iconic symbol of a troubling issue.

NBC29 legal analyst Lloyd Snook says proving their case in court will be difficult. A group can only sue if the group itself, not just some of its members, were libeled and Snook says in the Rolling Stone article, there wasn't enough to prove that.

“Sometimes people will bring a claim that they don't reasonably expect to prevail just because it has an intimidation value. ‘You don't want to have us go public with this do you?' But now Rolling Stone has already gone as public as they can be,” he stated.

Snook says a lawsuit could actually hurt the fraternity When a suit is filed, any other claims of sexual assaults at the fraternity would arguably become relevant.

According to Snook, individual members of Phi Kappa Psi wouldn't have much of a case in court either. He says none of them were called by name in the article and there's not enough specific information to identify them.

Snook says that if individuals of the UVA community, like Associate Dean of Students Nicole Eramo, wanted to file a lawsuit against Rolling Stone, they would have a difficult time as well. He says that's because the article didn't include hard facts stating individuals did something wrong. It was more based in opinion that the reported rape should have been dealt with differently.

Snook says the university itself doesn't have grounds to sue because the article didn't say anything libelous about UVA.