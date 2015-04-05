Journalism School to Release Review of Rolling Stone Article

By LARRY O'DELL

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A renowned journalism school is preparing to issue its analysis of Rolling Stone magazine's discredited story about an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia.

Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism examined what went wrong in the reporting and editing of the Nov. 19 article, titled "A Rape on Campus." The report will be released Sunday night.

Rolling Stone's article focused on a student who said she was gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in 2012. After an initial uproar, the tale began to unravel under scrutiny by other media outlets. Rolling Stone acknowledged mistakes and asked for the Columbia review.

Charlottesville police said on March 23 that their investigation found no evidence of the attack.

