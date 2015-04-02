Columbia Journalism School to Release Report on Rape Story Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Columbia Journalism School says that on Sunday, it will release its review of a discredited Rolling Stone magazine article that portrayed a graphic rape at a University of Virginia fraternity.

The school announced the report's release date on its website Thursday. It said the report will be released on RollingStone.com and CJR.org at 8 p.m. Sunday.

A news conference on the report is scheduled for noon Monday.

The Nov. 19 Rolling Stone piece, titled "A rape on campus," reported on a student identified only as "Jackie" who said she was gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in Charlottesville.

Media investigations into the story quickly raised questions about the report. A four-month Charlottesville Police Department investigation found no evidence of the attack.

