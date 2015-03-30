UVA Students Living on the Lawn Show Support for Martese Johnson

Some students living on the University of Virginia Lawn are covering their doors in black tablecloths to show support for their classmate Martese Johnson.

Twenty-year-old Johnson's arrest March 18 outside Trinity Irish Pub on the UVA Corner has drawn wide attention because images of him with a bloody face spread quickly on social media.

Student activism has taken many forms since the arrest – which has included a gathering of supporters and protest march - and now it is showing up on the historic Lawn of the university.

"I think it was just a great way to show our support, and I think we all just really enjoyed being able to work on this together and to collaborate, and hopefully this is just the beginning," said UVA student Christina Lee.

People are also hanging signs saying "Justice for Martese."

Students hope that in addition the sparking conversation about Johnson's arrest, their activism can also get people talking about other important topics.