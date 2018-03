The blog's author cites sources saying that the review offers a blunt indictment of Rolling Stone's reporting, and its violation of journalism ethics.

The article centers on a woman called “Jackie” who claimed to have been gang-raped at a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

It has since been mostly discredited and the magazine did apologize.

The blog's author says the review was submitted to Rolling Stone this week, and a portion will run in the magazine's next issue.