Supervisors Request FERC Hear from More Augusta Co. Residents

Posted: Updated: Apr 08, 2015 11:10 PM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is calling for another meeting with federal regulators about Dominion Resource's proposed natural gas pipeline project.

More than a hundred people signed up to speak with representatives from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) last week at a meeting held inside Stuarts Draft High School.

However, not all of those who signed up were given a chance to speak at that meeting. As a result, the board wants regulators to hold a second meeting to accommodate more speakers.

They also voted on Wednesday to apply for a 30-day extension to the public comment period ahead of regulators' environmental impact study of the project. That could put the deadline for public input at the end of May.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Full Story

