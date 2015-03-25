UVA Student Council Passes Resolution to Address ABC Law Enforcement

The University of Virginia Student Council is sending a message to the governor following the violent arrest of student Martese Johnson by Alcoholic Beverage Control Agents. They passed a resolution calling for an end to ABC agents enforcing the law.

Council voted 16 to 0 Wednesday to pass that resolution. It calls for ABC agents to be stripped of their law enforcement powers, for the General Assembly to change the state code regarding ABC Law Enforcement, and for monthly communication between students and police.

Representative Body Chair Abe Axler says council felt those requests were reasonable with several investigations currently ongoing into the ABC's handling of Johnson's arrest.

This is the second heavily scrutinized case now in the past two years involving ABC agents and UVA students and he says council is demanding the state address this growing issue.

"What we want is ABC to regulate alcohol at the point of sale in an unarmed, kind of administrative capacity, and that when there is the need to arrest somebody, that they use local law enforcement, because students can develop relationships with local law enforcement,” says Axler.

In an executive order Wednesday, the Governor called for a panel to conduct an expert review of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Axler says he has made a request to have two student positions on that panel.

University of Virginia Student Council and Black Student Alliance Joint Resolution:

SB15-6: A Resolution Regarding the Enforcement Powers of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Sponsored by Abraham Axler, on behalf of the Black Student Alliance

WHEREAS, the University of Virginia (“UVA”) Student Council represents the interests of the approximately 21,000 students attending UVA; and, WHEREAS, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (“ABC”) is responsible for the regulation of alcoholic beverages in Virginia; and,