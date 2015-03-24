Daly Releases Statement on Arrest of UVA Student by ABC Agents

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

March 23, 2015

From Elizabeth K. Daly:

Due to the numerous requests by the news media for interviews and statements, I felt it necessary to make the following statement and intend for this to be my only comment…

I know no more, or less, of the facts in this latest ABC incident than what has been published, but it truly saddens and upsets me that anyone, not just a UVA student, would be subjected to the treatment Martese Johnson was by ABC agents.

After my incident with the ABC, I'm disheartened to see what has transpired this past week. In order to have proper legislative review and the ability to measure the ABC's seriousness in their law enforcement corrective actions, I respectfully ask the Governor and Attorney General to do the following:

-Please make public immediately the State Police investigation into the ABC's actions that transpired in my case. I felt satisfied with the integrity and mission of the State Police investigators to fully and fairly research my incident.

-Have the ABC tell the public what actions and corrective measures were taken in regards to the officers involved.

-Vow to make public this now new State Police Investigation they have called for in the ABC's actions towards Martese.

I sincerely appreciate the fact that the vast majority of law enforcement officers do their job of serving and protecting the public every day. I am hopeful this new investigation will apply its focus squarely upon the ABC and its policing actions.

