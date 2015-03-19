Quantcast

FERC Hears from Augusta Co. Residents on Proposed Pipeline

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Federal regulators made their way to Augusta County for another in a series of meetings about Dominion Resource's controversial natural gas pipeline.

Stuarts Draft High School was packed with hundreds of people Thursday night for the meeting.

More than a hundred people were hoping to speak to representatives from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) about the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Early speakers were opposed to the pipeline, but the meeting saw more people speaking in favor of the project. Many speakers noted that natural gas could be an affordable alternative to coal.

Those opposed charged that the pipeline could be dangerous to the environment, and could infringe on landowner's property rights.

“I don't want to see the destruction of the forest, the streams, the valley. I don't want to see the hundredth-wide gap that they're going to carve through my mountains. I don't want the threat to our beautiful clean water,” said Sherrie Good.

“I would really like to see it go through for the jobs and opportunities that it gives to communities, and the people,” said Marvin Ingram. “It's a good thing all the way around.”

FERC is urging people to submit opinions at their website, which they will be accepting until April 28.

As of Thursday, Dominion representatives say 67 percent of landowners have agreed to surveying.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

