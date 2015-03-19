VA. Lawmaker Sees Problems with ABC Following UVA Arrests

Political leaders are speaking out Thursday in the wake of the controversy over University of Virginia student Martese Johnson's arrest.

57th District Delegate David Toscano (D) says he and other community members can't understand why Alcoholic Beverage Control agents are detaining students. The delegate feels that should be left up to Charlottesville police.

Johnson's arrest is causing people to draw comparisons to a case from 2013 involving ABC agents and UVA student Elizabeth Daly.

Del. Toscano says the problem is with the agency.

“It's very clear, based on the 2013 incident at the Harris Teeter, that they overreact and they may be putting themselves in positions where it creates problems for them and our citizens," he said.

Toscano says he fully supports the independent investigation of Johnson's arrest requested by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

In both 2012 and 2013, ABC officers investigated more than 9,000 criminal cases. They made more than 1,800 arrests in 2012, and more than 2,000 in 2013.

Statement from Delegate David Toscano on ABC arrest on the UVA Corner: