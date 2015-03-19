Anti-Pipeline Group Readies to Post 1k Signs in Nelson, Augusta

Members of All Pain No Gain, a group fighting against Dominion Resource's proposed natural gas pipeline, are rallying together to distribute signs in the community.

APNG received a delivery of about 1,000 anti-pipeline signs Thursday afternoon. The group plans to begin distributing those signs along Route 29 and 151 in Augusta and Nelson Counties Friday morning.

"We want people to be aware of what's here, and start thinking about the impact on their life. And is this the right place for what Dominion wants to do here," said James Klemic with APNG.

Leaders of the anti-pipeline movement are especially motivated to spread their message in light of what they say was a disappointing meeting Wednesday night in Nelson Co with representatives with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

"If it had not been a stacked situation, you would have expected a normal distribution. Would have been a little bit more peppered," said Joyce Burton with APNG.

Anti-pipeline spokes people arrived early to Wednesday's meeting, only to find that Dominion representatives had beat them by several hours. As a result, the first 20 speakers represented a pro-pipeline voice.

"It looked like they were trying to run down the clock," Burton said.

Friday morning, All Pain No Gain will be out in full force to distribute their signs all over the main roads in Nelson and Augusta Counties.

"It's just the start of us trying to get our message out there to the public, so that the public has an opportunity to think about this, and decide where they feel on the matter," said Kevin Parker with APNG.

Representatives with FERC held a public meeting with residents of Augusta County Thursday night at Stuarts Draft High School.