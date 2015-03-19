State Police Begin Investigation into ABC Arrest of UVA Student

Virginia State Police News Release:

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the March 18, 2015, arrest by Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) special agents of a 20-year-old male in the City of Charlottesville. At the request of Governor Terry McAuliffe, an administrative review is underway; and, at the request of the City of Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney, a criminal investigation is also underway.

An administrative review is being conducted by the Virginia State Police Professional Standards Unit to determine if the actions of the Virginia ABC agents during the course of the arrest of Martese Johnson were consistent and in compliance with their agency's policy.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office in coordination with the City of Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney.

“Both elements of this investigation will take time to conduct and complete,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We owe it to both Mr. Johnson and the Virginia ABC to be painstakingly thorough in determining the facts of the situation through interviews, evidence collection and analysis, and investigative procedure. We appreciate the public's patience as we move through the investigative process in the coming weeks.”

Anyone with information about the March 18 arrest, that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. outside of the Trinity Irish Pub on the Corner in the City of Charlottesville, is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by email at vfc@vsp.virginia.gov or toll-free in Virginia at 1-877-482-8477.