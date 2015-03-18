Protesters Rally to Support UVA Student

The arrest of a University of Virginia student by agents with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has set off a renewed firestorm of controversy in the community.

UVA students gathered for a massive demonstration at the university Wednesday night. The demonstration was centered for several hours at the UVA Amphitheater.

Organizers wanted it to be a chance for students to share their thoughts, get them out in the open, and that's what much of this ceremony has been.

Martese Johnson, the student at the center of the incident, addressed the crowd:

“Regardless of your personal opinions and the way you feel about subjects to please respect everyone up here, we're all part of one community. And we deserve to respect each other especially in times like this, thank you.”

The protest moved from the amphitheater to the Corner area, where some participants threatened to shut down the area. From there, protesters marched down streets in Charlottesville's downtown area, making their way to police headquarters. At least one person was detained by police, though arrest information is not currently available.