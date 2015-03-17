Permit to Survey G.W. National Forest for Proposed Pipeline Issued

Dominion Resources will start surveying the George Washington National Forest for its proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

The Forest Service is issuing a temporary special use permit to let the energy company assess the area. They say it's important to note that giving the go-ahead for this surveying does not mean the Forest Service is allowing the construction of the natural gas pipeline.

Dominion will survey 12.6 miles of the national forest in Augusta and Highland Counties over the next year. Tests will determine the feasibility of putting in the proposed pipeline. The surveys will examine the soils, federally listed threatened and endangered plants and animals, and cultural resources.

“What we identified right now or what we gave permission for is just for surveys. We have not made any decisions on whether or not the pipeline could be constructed,” said Ken Landgraf with Forest Service.

The Forest Service received 7,400 comments on the survey permit. Most of those comments are related to concerns about the construction and operation of a pipeline, not surveying for it.

Dominion says these surveys are important in finding a route for the pipeline with the least environmental impact.

Dominion Resources is partnering with other energy companies to build the $5 billion, 550-mile pipeline. It would deliver natural gas from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania to the Southeast.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Committee is holding public meetings to get comments on the construction of the proposed natural gas pipeline this week. FERC will hold a meeting in Nelson County Wednesday night, then Augusta County on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

USDA News Release: