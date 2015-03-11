Wintergreen Property Owners Join Opposition to Proposed Natural Gas Pipeline

Wintergreen property owners are joining the opposition to Dominion's proposed natural gas pipeline through Nelson County.

An alternative route the energy company wants to survey passes right through part of the mountaintop resort. The resort's new ownership did not respond to our request for comment on this latest twist to the pipeline map. However, people who live along the proposed new route are taking a stand.

David Schwiesow retired to a home in the Fortunes Point neighborhood at Wintergreen. Dominion sent Schwiesow a notice to survey his ridge for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's alternate route. Schwiesow and his wife are against the proposed route and they're not alone.

“The only alternative that works is to take the pipeline and put it where you have rights away, where you have electric utilities, where you've already scarred the mountain,” Schwiesow stated.

Several Wintergreen homeowners are banding together, joining their Nelson neighbors along the original route through Afton Mountain, in opposition of the pipeline. The many "no trespassing" and “private property” signs are evidence of the neighborhood's response.

“I'm not going to be active just because I don't want this alternate route. I don't want it in Nelson County. It doesn't need to be in Nelson County. Dominion just needs to be responsible,” said Wintergreen resident Marti Szczur.

The Wintergreen Nature Foundation also opposes the pipeline. The nonprofit fears it will cut off a mountain-crossing for wildlife and destroy Nelson County's undisturbed natural areas.