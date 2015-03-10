Quantcast

Dominion VA. Power Presents New Maps for Proposed Pipeline

Mar 24, 2015
Dominion Virginia Power held an open house meeting about a controversial natural gas pipeline set to cross parts of central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has drawn criticism from people affected by the proposed route. The pipeline would carry natural gas about 550 miles, from West Virginia to North Carolina. A compressor station would be built in part of Buckingham County.

Tuesday, those in charge of the pipeline project brought updated maps to a meeting at Nelson County High School. The maps are part of several potential alternate routes for the pipeline through Nelson, Augusta and Buckingham Counties. The changes to the pipeline's routing are based on information gathered during a series of open house meetings held last September. Some of those issues include avoiding areas damaged by Hurricane Camille in 1969 and avoiding a potential historic district in the Wingina area.

“It's very important for us to get feedback from all the stakeholders, and we do try to adjust. We've adjusted this route hundreds of times already. Some are small just very small within a parcel and sometimes much larger, but we are working hard with all the stakeholders to find the very best route," said Dominion Corporate Communications Vice President Chet Wade.

Dominion says no decision about a finalized pipeline path has been made. Once it is, that information will be submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. FERC has the final say on the project.

A meeting with FERC is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Nelson County Middle School.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

