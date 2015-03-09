Quantcast

Court Documents Reveal Details in Fairfax Case Against Jesse Matthew

Posted: Updated: Mar 23, 2015 04:46 PM
Court documents have revealed details about the Fairfax County case against Jesse Matthew.  Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Matthew of Charlottesville is charged in Fairfax with attempted murder and sexual assault of a woman in 2005. He is also charged in Albemarle County with the abduction and murder of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham in September 2014.

The court documents, which were ordered unsealed by a Fairfax judge last Friday, reveal more about what prosecutors allege happened the night of September 24, 2005.

Prosecutors say Matthew choked a woman and sexually assaulted her with his hand. She was on a path near her apartment, coming home after she stopped at a grocery store.

One document says the only piece of evidence that links Matthew to the crime is a sample of DNA found under the victim's right fingernail.

The court has given Matthew's defense team $2,000 to hire a DNA expert.  The defense team has hired Dr. Dan Krane, a biology professor at Wright State University. He will independently review the evidence from the 9-year-old cold case. Dr. Krane will also review certificates of analysis from the state crime lab.

Matthew is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. His two-week long jury trial in Fairfax is slated to start on June 8.

Matthew's attorney says Matthew should be transferred back to the Albemarle - Charlottesville Regional Jail but doesn't know when. A new trial date has yet to be set in Albemarle County where Matthew is charged with the murder of Hannah Graham. He is next due in court for a pretrial hearing on May 5.

Matthew has also been linked by DNA to the Morgan Harrington case, but charges have not been filed in that case.

