Jesse Matthew's Albemarle County First-Degree Murder Trial Delayed

A motions hearing for Jesse Matthew, the man accused of killing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, was held in Albemarle County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Matthew is charged with first-degree murder for Graham's death. Graham was last seen in September 2014. Video surveillance shows her on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall with Matthew. Five weeks later her remains were found in Albemarle County.

Matthew went before a judge in-person Wednesday. The judge granted a defense request to have a DNA expert appointed. That person will do an independent examination of the evidence collected in the Graham case.

The judge also delayed the three-week long trial which was supposed to start June 29. A new date has not been set.

"I'm not going to talk about specific evidence but we've had a number of things at the lab for a while and they've been very good about working with us," stated Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Denise Lunsford.

On May 5, Matthew will go before the judge in Albemarle County again. By that time, both sides hope they can set a date for a trial in the case.

Hannah Graham's parents were in the courtroom. It's the first time they've been face-to-face with Jesse Matthew.

Gil Harrington was also in court. Her daughter, Morgan Harrington, was last seen on October 17, 2009 after leaving a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Her remains were found on an Albemarle farm three months later. Matthew has been forensically linked to the case, but charges have not been filed. Outside the courtroom, Gil Harrington said it's her obligation as a mother to be there.