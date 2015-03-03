Augusta and Nelson Citizen Groups Against Pipeline Join Forces

Groups in Nelson and Augusta Counties are now working together to document the potential impact of Dominion Resources' proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Friends of Nelson and the Augusta County Alliance have hired Charlottesville based Key-Log Economics, LLC, to perform a study on the natural gas pipeline's economic impact.

The groups say the pipeline will hurt the area's tourism-based businesses.

“The construction of a 42-inch [wide] pipeline that slices across the Blue Ridge Mountains, both during construction and operation, are going to put a scar across the landscape that businesses won't ever be able to recoup the cost of,” said Ernie Reed with Friends of Nelson.

The groups say the pipeline will hurt the water quality of the region, which many restaurants, breweries and distilleries rely on.

Dominion says the pipeline will mean large increases in property tax revenues for both counties.

Friends of Nelson and Augusta County Alliance News Release: