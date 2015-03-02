Matthew Files Motions for Continuance, Own DNA Expert Posted: Monday, March 2, 2015 4:19 PM EST Updated: Mar 16, 2015 05:36 PM Wednesday, April 22, 2015 5:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated: Mar 16, 2015 05:36 PM

Jesse Matthew

The murder trial for the man accused of killing UVA student Hannah Graham may be delayed.



Two motions were filed Monday afternoon in Albemarle County Circuit Court. Jesse Matthew's defense team is asking for a continuance and it also wants its own DNA expert.



Matthew is charged with first-degree murder for Graham's death. Graham was last seen in September 2014. Video surveillance shows her on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall with Matthew. Five weeks later her remains were found in Albemarle County.



Due to DNA evidence being used in the case, Matthew's attorneys want to hire a DNA expert. The motions claim prosecutors intend to use a DNA analysis of evidentiary value at the trial.



The defense also wants to push back the three-week trial that is slated to start June 29. One of his attorneys, Jim Camblos, says he's not sure how much time they need.



Matthew's hearing is set for Wednesday morning in Albemarle County Circuit Court. Camblos says a majority of the time will be spent on finding a new trial date. Matthew will be there in person.