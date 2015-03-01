Charlottesville City Council Considering Another Parking Study

Charlottesville City Council is weighing the advantages and disadvantages of charging for on-street parking downtown.

Council will decide at its meeting Monday whether to move forward with a parking management study. The study would update information from five previous parking studies and come up with a new management plan.

The most recent parking research was included in the December 2014 West Main Street study.

“To my way of thinking, we don't need another study. First of all we should go back to the beginning. Read all these studies, see what they tell us because we have not implemented everything. And then if we have to do anything further, our staff can do that,” said Councilor Bob Fenwick.

Fenwick says doing another study would be a waste of taxpayer money. The study would cost the city $120,000.