FERC Begins Environmental Impact Study of Natural Gas Pipeline Plan

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is beginning a study of the environmental impact of Dominion's plan for a natural gas pipeline through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.



The commission is asking for input from people who live along the proposed pipeline path from West Virginia to North Carolina. According to the commission, construction would disturb nearly 13,000 acres of land.



Two public hearings will be held in our area to collect comments on the environmental impact. The first is Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Nelson County Middle School. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Stuarts Draft High School.



Click here for a .pdf with more information on the environmental impact study from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.