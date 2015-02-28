Dominion Admits Date Error in Pipeline Survey Letter

File Photo: Natural Gas Pipeline AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Dominion is admitting a mistake in letters sent this week to landowners asking permission to survey proposed alternate routes for a proposed natural gas pipeline through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
The letters sent to owners of 281 properties in Augusta, Nelson, and Buckingham counties said surveying would begin March 2, the correct date should have been March 12.
By state law, property owners have 15 days to respond.
Dominion says it will restart the process and send new letters out to those property owners.
Dominion Statement:
We regret the clerical error made in the Feb. 23, 2015 letter mailed to landowners located in the study corridor of potential alternative routes for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Nelson, Augusta and Buckingham counties.
In the letter, we said that “Dominion plans to begin studies along the newly developed route alternatives on or about March 2, 2015.” The date to begin studies should have been “March 12, 2015.”
We apologize for this error and will not be surveying in Virginia on March 2. By the state statute, Dominion will restart the process and soon will be mailing a new round of letters to the same landowners.
It has always been our intent to follow the letter and spirit of the law, including the process for gaining survey access.
We take full responsibility for what happened and will take steps to ensure it does not happen again.
Frank Mack, APR
Manager-Dominion Transmission Communications
Dominion Energy