Dominion Admits Date Error in Pipeline Survey Letter

Dominion is admitting a mistake in letters sent this week to landowners asking permission to survey proposed alternate routes for a proposed natural gas pipeline through central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

The letters sent to owners of 281 properties in Augusta, Nelson, and Buckingham counties said surveying would begin March 2, the correct date should have been March 12.

By state law, property owners have 15 days to respond.

Dominion says it will restart the process and send new letters out to those property owners.

Dominion Statement: