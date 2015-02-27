Dominion to Start Surveying in Nelson County

UPDATE: Dominion is admitting a mistake in letters sent this week to landowners asking permission to survey alternate routes for a proposed natural gas pipeline. The letters sent to owners of 281 properties in Augusta, Nelson, and Buckingham counties said surveying would begin March 2, the correct date should have been March 12.

ORIGINAL: Dominion plans to start surveying Nelson County properties for its proposed natural gas pipeline on Monday March 2. Landowners began receiving letters from the company this week informing them that surveying was about to start.

Dominion is currently suing hundreds of property owners in Nelson and Augusta County for access to their land. Their lawyers cite a state law that allows utility companies to survey land without the owners' permission if they notify them 15 days in advance.

Landowners say these letters don't give them enough advance warning.

Two federal lawsuits are currently challenging the survey law.

