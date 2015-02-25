Gallons of Moonshine, Guns Seized from Scottsville Home

Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) special agents seized three stills, 31 firearms and more than 65 gallons of moonshine at a home in Scottsville Wednesday.

Doby Shifflett, 49, of Albevanna Spring Road, has been charged with two class 6 felonies related to the manufacture and distribution of the distilled spirits.

Shifflett was also charged with possession of untaxed alcohol and an illegal distilling apparatus, both class 1 misdemeanors. He is out on a $1,000 secured bond.