Gallons of Moonshine, Guns Seized from Scottsville Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) special agents seized three stills, 31 firearms and more than 65 gallons of moonshine at a home in Scottsville Wednesday.
Doby Shifflett, 49, of Albevanna Spring Road, has been charged with two class 6 felonies related to the manufacture and distribution of the distilled spirits.
Shifflett was also charged with possession of untaxed alcohol and an illegal distilling apparatus, both class 1 misdemeanors. He is out on a $1,000 secured bond.
Press release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control:
CHARLOTTESVILLE (Feb 25, 2015) – After receiving information from a local law enforcement task force, Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) special agents seized three stills, 31 firearms and more than 65 gallons of moonshine at a private residence in Scottsville today.
Doby Shifflett, 49, of Albevanna Spring Road, was charged with manufacturing distilled spirits without a license, a Class 6 felony, and unlawfully selling illegal alcohol while carrying a dangerous weapon, also a Class 6 felony. He was also charged with possession of untaxed alcohol and an illegal distilling apparatus, both Class 1 misdemeanors.
Various materials used in the manufacture of distilled spirits were also seized.
Shifflett was booked at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail and released on a $1,000 secured bond.