10 Arrested During Pipeline Protest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond police have arrested 10 people during a protest against the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Police tell media outlets that nine people were cited for being in a roadway and one person was charged with disorderly conduct.

The arrests occurred on Monday morning during a protest near Dominion Virginia Power's headquarters.

The natural gas pipeline is a joint venture between Dominion Resources, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and AGL Resources. The $5 billion pipeline would run 550 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.