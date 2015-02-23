Dominion Proposes Alternate Routes for Natural Gas Pipeline

Owners of hundreds of properties in three counties will receive letters from Dominion Resources, asking permission to survey their land for a proposed natural gas pipeline.

Landowners in Augusta, Nelson and Buckingham Counties are now in the path of new alternative routes for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. These new alternatives affect 281 properties in those counties.

One of the new route options shifts the pipeline eight miles south, to cross the mountain through the George Washington National Forest and run near Nellysford instead of Afton.

Two other routes change the path around Lovingston to avoid areas damaged by Hurricane Camille.

A fourth option re-directs the pipeline around Wingina's historic district.

Dominion says these alternatives are due to Nelson Co. landowners blocking its surveying crews.

“Until we get permission to survey property in Nelson County and other counties, we're going to find the best route by doing so. That's why we're looking at alternative routes at this point,” said Dominion spokesperson Frank Mack.

“We are not interested in evaluating the pros and cons of alternative routes unless they are out of Nelson and use existing rights of ways,” said Joanna Salidis with Friends of Nelson.

The Friends of Nelson group plans to continue the fight to oppose the pipeline. Its president says all of these routes threaten private property rights and safety.

Dominion is putting together an open house to meet with these new property owners in the path of these alternatives. That meeting will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Nelson County High School.

