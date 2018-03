The man charged with the murder of an Albemarle County teacher and her 17-year-old daughter made his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday. Gene Everett Washington is charged with first-degree murder.

Charlottesville Police say 30-year-old Washington beat 58-year-old Robin Christine Aldridge and her 17-year-old daughter Mani Viktoria Aldridge to death before setting fire to their Rugby Avenue home on Dec. 5, 2014.

Thursday the judge moved the entire case to Charlottesville Albemarle Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. Washington will appear there for his preliminary hearing on June 11.