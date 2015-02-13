Court Date Set for Jesse Matthew's Fairfax Trial

Murder suspect Jesse Matthew will stand trial for crimes against a Fairfax woman in June. Matthew went before a judge in Fairfax Friday, and he'll be in court all over again next week in Albemarle County.Matthew is accused of attempted capital murder and rape in Fairfax in 2005. The prosecutor says Matthew followed a woman home from a grocery store and attacked her near an apartment complex.

This week, Matthew was also charged with first-degree murder in Albemarle County. The commonwealth's attorney says Matthew abducted and killed University of Virginia student Hannah Graham in September of 2014.

Matthew's Fairfax trial will start June 8, about three months after it was supposed to begin. His court-appointed defense team in Fairfax requested more time to review DNA test results from evidence in that case. The trial is slated for two weeks.



Matthew will be brought back to the Albemarle - Charlottesville Regional Jail ahead of a hearing set for Wednesday, February 18, in Albemarle Circuit Court. That hearing will establish counsel and set future hearings for the case.