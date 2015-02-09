Jesse Matthew Charged with Murder in Hannah Graham Case

Two independent sources tell NBC29 that Jesse Matthew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

The Albemarle County Police Department and the Commonwealth's Attorney have scheduled a press conference to be held Tuesday morning to announce updates to the Matthew case.

Matthew is already charged with the abduction of 18-year-old Graham from Charlottesville's Downtown Mall in September 2014.

Hannah Graham's remains were found about a month later in southern Albemarle County.

Matthew is also charged in connection to a rape case in Fairfax and has been forensically linked to the death investigation of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington. He is currently being held at a jail in Fairfax County.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday. We will carry it live on NBC29 and live stream it here on NBC29.com.