Jesse Matthew Charged with Murder in Hannah Graham Case

Posted: Updated: Feb 23, 2015 05:13 PM
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Two independent sources tell NBC29 that Jesse Matthew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

The Albemarle County Police Department and the Commonwealth's Attorney have scheduled a press conference to be held Tuesday morning to announce updates to the Matthew case.

Matthew is already charged with the abduction of 18-year-old Graham from Charlottesville's Downtown Mall in September 2014.

Hannah Graham's remains were found about a month later in southern Albemarle County.

Matthew is also charged in connection to a rape case in Fairfax and has been forensically linked to the death investigation of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington. He is currently being held at a jail in Fairfax County.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.  We will carry it live on NBC29 and live stream it here on  NBC29.com.

Press release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

The Albemarle County Police Department and the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney will be hosting a press conference on Tuesday, February 10th at 11 am. The press conference will be in Room A of the County Office Building located at 1600 5th Street, Charlottesville, Virginia. 

We will be providing an update in the Jesse Matthew case. 

Albemarle County Police Chief, Colonel Steve Sellers and Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney, Denise Lunsford will be speaking at the press conference. 

We will not be answering any questions prior to the press conference.

  Reported by Henry Graff

