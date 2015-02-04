Hundreds Attend Meeting on Pipeline Project in Augusta Co.

More than 270 people showed up to the Verona Government Center for a public hearing on Dominion's proposed natural gas pipeline.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project proposes a 42-inch wide natural gas pipeline running from West Virginia to North Carolina, and cutting right through Augusta and Nelson Counties.

Wednesday night, the Augusta Board of Supervisors held a special public hearing to give the people of the county one more opportunity to have a voice on the issue.

One of the biggest concerns voiced by those opposed to the project is the perceived threat to Augusta County's water and putting a pipeline in rough terrain.

"We and other pipeline operators have successfully built and operated many many miles of natural gas pipelines in karst regions like this," said Chet Wade, Vice President-Corporate Communications at Dominion.

"Thinking of karst, can Dominion provide exact plans of how they intend to deal with the existing 32 sinkholes along their proposed route?" asked Nancy Sorrells, Co-Chair Augusta County Alliance

Karst is defined as a geological formation shaped by the dissolution of a layer or layers of soluble bedrock, usually carbonate rock such as limestone or dolomite, but also in gypsum. It is characterized by underground drainage systems with sinkholes, dolines, and caves.

Some public speakers had other requests; That Dominion sign an agreement not to apply for erosion and sediment control waivers; that Augusta County hire its own environmental review consultant; and that the county be determined a high-consequence area due to environmental hazards.