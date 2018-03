Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville

A state holiday celebrating two Confederate States Army generals could become a thing of the past in Charlottesville.

City council will hold a public hearing Monday, February 2, 2015, about ending the observance of Lee-Jackson Day.

Charlottesville City Hall shuts down the Friday before Martin Luther King Day to honor the birthdays of Civil War Generals Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Many consider it offensive.

Several cities - including Richmond, Staunton, and Waynesboro - no longer observe Lee-Jackson Day.

The community can weigh in during council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.