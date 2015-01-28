Endangered Missing Child Alert: Aysia Monique Lewis

Virginia State Police Press Release:

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an endangered missing child media alert on behalf of the Christiansburg Police Department on 1/28/15 at 1145 hours.

The Christiansburg Police Department is looking for Aysia Monique Lewis,16 years of age, height 5'3, weight 155 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair, wearing: blue jeans, black fleece jacket and tan moccasins.

The child is believed to be in danger and was last seen at Christiansburg High School. The child may be in the company of Donald Quesenberry. The subject is described as, 33 years of age, height 5'7 feet, weight 195 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The subject may be driving a 2002 Nissan Altima 4d with Illinois registration V975074, possibly heading south to Florida

Additional information: Child is believed to be in danger of sexual exploitation.

Please contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-3131 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453. (1-800-vachild)