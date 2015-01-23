Prosecutor: Jesse Matthew Not a Match to DNA in Murphy Case

Prosecutors say they are certain the right man is behind bars for the abduction and murder of Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy. They say there is no credible connection through any evidence, including DNA, to the suspect in the abduction of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

The Nelson Co. prosecutor says the results are not surprising. They've said all along Jesse Matthew has no connection to Alexis Murphy.

The DNA testing request came from Randy Allen Taylor's attorney last October. Taylor is serving two life sentences for Murphy's murder.

The FBI tested a number of unknown DNA hits from evidence in the Murphy case against Matthew's DNA. All results dismissed Matthew as a potential second suspect in Murphy's death.

"[Randy Allen Taylor] has lied from the beginning about this other person being involved. This is now the second person that he's named, both of which have been cleared of her case anyway and it's just... He just needs to stop playing these games and pointing the finger at other people. Just admit to what he's done and let us know where she is so we can get our closure," said Trina Murphy, Alexis' great-aunt.

The FBI tested swabs from the driver's side head rest and steering wheel of Murphy's car. The FBI also compared Matthew's DNA to evidence found in Taylor's camper and his suburban.

Prosecutors also conducted a social media analysis, which also found no connection between Matthew and Alexis Murphy.

Matthew is currently in jail in Fairfax County, awaiting trial in a 2005 rape and attempted murder case.