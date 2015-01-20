UPDATE: Dominion to Drop Pipeline Survey Suits against 3 Landowners

UPDATE: Dominion Resources is apologizing to Nelson County landowners mistakenly sued for not allowing natural gas pipeline surveyors on their properties.



A spokesman says the energy company is dropping lawsuits filed against three landowners who were not actually in the pipeline's proposed path. Dominion says that a revision of the pipeline's route last October removed 14 landowners' properties from the path. Of the 14 properties, only 3 landowners had lawsuits filed against them.



Dominion blames a map mistake when in October it re-routed the pipeline to go through property whose landowners agreed to allow more of the pipeline. Dominion didn't discover the mistake until last week. The utility says it has redoubled its efforts to make sure that this cannot happen again.



Editor's Note: It was originally reported that Dominion was dropping lawsuits against 14 landowners. According to a Dominion spokesperson, they are dropping lawsuits against 3 landowners.



LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Dominion Resources is dropping lawsuits against 14 landowners because their properties are no longer in the path of a proposed natural gas pipeline. Dominion sued 59 landowners in Nelson County after they declined to allow the company to survey their properties for the pipeline.



Dominion spokesman Jim Norvelle tells The News & Advance that a revision of the pipeline's route last October removed 14 landowners' properties from the path.



The company filed the lawsuits in December and January, based on its maps. Norvelle says the company is looking into why the maps weren't updated in a timely fashion. He says Dominion is apologizing to the affected landowners.



The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would run 550 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.



