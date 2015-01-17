Six Former VA AGs Back McDonnell Bid for Bond Pending Appeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Six former Virginia attorney generals are supporting former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's bid to remain free while he appeals his corruption convictions.A jury last year found McDonnell and his wife Maureen guilty of taking gifts and loans from a vitamin executive in exchange for promoting his products. A judge last week rejected McDonnell's request, and he appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.In a friend-of-the-court brief Friday, the former attorneys general say McDonnell was convicted on an overly broad definition of what constitutes an "official act." Five of the former officials made the same argument last year in urging a judge to dismiss the case.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the former attorney generals in support of McDonnell's bond are Democrats Andrew P. Miller, Anthony F. Troy, Mary Sue Terry, Stephen Rosenthal, and Republicans J. Marshall Coleman and Mark L. Earley.

Bob McDonnell is scheduled to begin his two-year prison term Feb. 9. Maureen McDonnell will be sentenced Feb. 20.



