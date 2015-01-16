UVA Emails Related to Rolling Stone Article Released

The University of Virginia is now releasing more than 1,500 pages of emails from top administrators that were sent in the aftermath of the controversial Rolling Stone article.

The Daily Progress obtained the emails in a public records request and they paint a picture of a divided administration reeling from the article's allegations. The emails are from September to December of last year.

The article was released during the second half of that period, on November 19. It described a series of alleged rapes at UVA. The emails show that administrators were divided on how to respond to the allegations.

Some, like the school's rector and vice rector, pushed for closed-door meetings to determine a course of action. But others, like board of visitors member Helen Dragas, wanted leaders to "show strong leadership."

The head of UVA's sexual misconduct board, Nicole Eramo, was harshly criticized in the Rolling Stone article. The emails show that she asked the university to defend her publicly but those requests largely went unanswered.

We do not have the emails of UVA President Teresa Sullivan from that time period. She did not release them, citing an exception to Virginia's open records laws for university presidents.