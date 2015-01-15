Quantcast

Huguely Petition for VA Supreme Court Rehearing Denied

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Convicted murderer George Huguely's second request for an appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court has been denied. The Supreme Court released its decision Thursday afternoon.

In 2012, former University of Virginia lacrosse player George Huguely was convicted of second degree murder in connection with the 2010 death of his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

In November 2014, the Virginia Supreme Court denied his defense team's petition to appeal. Huguely's defense team claimed their client's constitutional rights were violated during his original trial.  In December 2014 his lawyers filed a second petition to have the court hear the appeal.

Now that the petition has been denied, his next step could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Huguely's defense team is not commenting at this point.

