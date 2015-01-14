McDonnell Renews Request to Remain free during appeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell is renewing his request to remain free while he appeals his corruption convictions.

McDonnell's attorneys filed the request with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond on Wednesday, a day after filing notice that McDonnell would be appealing his case.

U.S. District Judge James Spencer denied a request to release him on bond on Tuesday, meaning McDonnell could begin his two-year prison sentence by Feb. 9.

A jury last year found McDonnell and his wife guilty of taking gifts and loans from a vitamin executive in exchange for promoting his products.

McDonnell's attorneys again argued that the appeal could take almost as long as the sentence itself and would raise substantial questions, including whether the government's interpretation of an "official act" is correct.

