McDonnell Defense Appeals Corruption Convictions

Former Governor Bob McDonnell entering the courthouse for sentencing RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -
Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell has formally filed a notice of appeal
on his corruption conviction.
On Tuesday, Judge James Spencer denied a motion for McDonnell's release pending appeal. He must now report to prison on February 9 to start his two year term.
A jury last year found McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, guilty of taking gifts and loans from a vitamin executive in exchange for promoting his products.
Maureen McDonnell is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.