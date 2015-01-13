McDonnell Defense Appeals Corruption Convictions

Former Governor Bob McDonnell entering the courthouse for sentencing

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell has formally filed a notice of appeal on his corruption conviction.

On Tuesday, Judge James Spencer denied a motion for McDonnell's release pending appeal. He must now report to prison on February 9 to start his two year term.

A jury last year found McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, guilty of taking gifts and loans from a vitamin executive in exchange for promoting his products.

Maureen McDonnell is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.