Fraternity at Heart of Rolling Stone Article Reinstated

The fraternity at the center of a Rolling Stone article that alleged a culture of sexual violence at the University of Virginia has been reinstated.

The Rolling Stone article described in graphic detail an alleged gang rape at the Phi Kappa Psi house. The article led to a temporary suspension of all fraternity and sorority social activities by the university.

In a statement Monday, the university said Charlottesville police told the university their investigation into the matter has not revealed any substantive basis to confirm the allegation.

According to Charlottesville Police Captain Gary Pleasants, the department is still investigating and will not comment further at this time. Police say they are likely a couple of weeks from finishing their investigation and plan to release more information once it is complete.

The fraternity was vandalized after the article came out. Police say the investigation into that is still underway as well.

Phi Kappa Psi became the first fraternity to be reinstated after it agreed to new rules governing how alcohol is distributed at parties, among other things. It was the first fraternity to agree to the new rules.

All Greek groups have until this Friday to sign the new agreement. Fraternity rush for all houses is scheduled to begin Thursday.

Despite the Rolling Stone article being discredited, and its editors apologizing, UVA's leadership says it is determined to ensure sexual violence has no place on grounds.

Students say it's only right for the fraternity to have a second chance."I do believe that what happened with the journalistic ethics of Rolling Stone everything like that, that they should get another chance to prove that they aren't the fraternity that was written about in that article and that they are different people," said UVA student Peter Carr.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.