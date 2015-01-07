U.S. Forest Service Accepting Comments on Pipeline Path Until Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Friday's the deadline to comment on a proposed natural gas pipeline whose route includes the George Washington National Forest.

The multi-billion-dollar pipeline is proposed by Dominion Resources and other energy companies. It would run from West Virginia, through Virginia and into North Carolina.

The Daily News-Record reports that Dominion is seeking a 12-month planning permit to survey where the planned pipeline route would cross the forest.

The proposed $5 billion, 550-mile pipeline would transport natural gas collected through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Officials in a number of localities also have endorsed the project but it is finding pockets of opposition along its planned path. If approved by federal regulators, the pipeline is projected to be in service by late 2018.

Comments to the Forest Service on the pipeline should be emailed to: comments-southern-georgewashington-jefferson@fs.fed.us letters should be faxed to 540-265-5415.

