Charlottesville City Council Approves Study on Parking Management

A new development in downtown Charlottesville will take out more than 100 of the city's parking spaces. Monday night, city council approved a study on developing a parking management strategy in order to better understand the needs of visitors and workers downtown.

A developer plans to build the Market Plaza high-rise on the outdoor Water Street lot. With that project moving forward, city planners and the economic development office are encouraging council to create a comprehensive parking management strategy.

The strategy would look at how to balance the parking demands of visitors with parking for business employees.

The strategy could include charging for on-street parking using smart meter technology where drivers don't need coins to pay and could remotely extend their time in a space.

City staff wants the study to target parking in downtown Charlottesville and by the University of Virginia corner. There is no cost estimate for any of these proposals just yet.

Councilors agreed to hear public comments once the study is complete.