Prosecutors Oppose Ex-Virginia Governor's Request

By LARRY O'DELLAssociated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's request for a sentence of community service for his public corruption convictions.

In court papers filed late Tuesday, the government told U.S. District Judge James Spencer that McDonnell wants to avoid punishment.

McDonnell's lawyers have asked for a sentence of three years of community service. The former governor's lawyers also argue that a sentence of at least 10 years sought by prosecutors is too harsh.

A jury in September convicted McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from a wealthy vitamin executive in exchange for helping promote his products. The former governor will be sentenced on 11 counts Tuesday. His wife faces sentencing on eight counts in February.

