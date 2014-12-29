Huguely's Lawyers Again Ask VA Supreme Court to Hear Case

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Convicted murderer George Huguely's fight for a new trial is back in the spotlight. He killed fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love in 2010.

Huguely's legal team is again pleading with the Virginia Supreme Court to hear them out. The defense wants one final chance before the court. Legal analyst Lloyd Snook says it's a longshot with little chance of working.

Earlier this month, Huguely's lawyers filed a petition for rehearing with the Virginia Supreme Court. His original appeal was denied in November. Huguely's lawyers argued his rights were violated during his 2012 trial.

Snook says only a small number of cases are granted a rehearing per year in the state.

"A petition for rehearing to the appellate court is saying, 'oh come on! You really got to hear me on this,'" said the legal analyst. "In 99 percent of the cases it doesn't work. It's a fruitless thing. In 99 percent of the cases they just say, 'forget it. Sorry, nothing more to do'."

Huguely is currently serving a 23-year sentence for killing Yeardley Love at her apartment in Charlottesville.

If the rehearing request is denied, Huguely has the option of going to the U.S. Supreme Court. A request to that court would be due in about three months.