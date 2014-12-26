VA Groups Offer Help with Natural Gas Pipeline Research, Info

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) - Groups opposed to the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are offering to help Nelson County officials with research and information on the pipeline that would deliver natural gas to the Southeast.

The 550-mile pipeline that would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina is a joint venture between Dominion Resources, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and AGL Resources.

The News & Advance reports (http://bit.ly/1vhtRA6 ) that several local groups went before the county's Board of Supervisors earlier this month. The $5 billion pipeline is slated to run 35 miles through the county.

Officials in a number of localities also have endorsed the project but it is finding pockets of opposition along its planned path. If approved by federal regulators, the pipeline is projected to be in service by late 2018.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

